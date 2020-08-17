FL Studio has a worthy reputation for being an application that anyone can pick up and start making music quickly, but even experienced users who know how to use Fruity Loops, Will tell you that it can be a deep and involved animal, with patterns, a huge selection of options, workflow tweaks, editing, post-MIDI recording and even advanced sampling in FL Studio. Here is a great example of the best producer beat tags for artist that are looking to build a solid brand.

So here is a collection of tips that get you below the surface and relate to some FL Studio features that you may not be familiar with, but once mastered your workflow will speed up and improve. Here you can learn some tricks from professionals, including volume automation, working better with patterns and more.

Slice Up Pattern Clips

Using the slicer tool (C), click and drag the clip, or hold down Shift and click on the slices without dragging. As you fit, new sections of the clip can be moved around. Be careful when slicing the pattern: any notes that begin before the slice will be omitted from the resulting slice. The slip tool (S) can be used to remove it again.

Secret Volume Control

The channel volume can be automated in piano rolls by right-clicking the gray box under the keyboard and selecting the channel volume. This is useful for adding tremor and subtle variations in levels, which is not easily possible using note velocity. It is also great for adding an organic feel to the phrase. However, a consequence of FL Studio volume automation is that this step adjusts the channel’s volume knob in the sequencer, which can be a problem when mixing. A good fix is ​​to use the volume multiplier knob in the Miscellaneous tab of the Channel Settings window to set the level before going into the mixer.

Split And Merge Patterns

FL Studio’s patterns that contain notes on multiple channels can be divided by channels, making it easy to create variations on a single pattern, without cloning it and editing the piano roll for each. This means that you do not always need to know how to copy a pattern in FL Studio. In the Hit Copy Step Sequencer, click on the Pattern Selector and choose Split by Channel on the right. All notes and automation for each channel will appear in new patterns, stacked on top of each other in the playlist, named after each channel. The pattern can be merged by selecting it in the playlist and clicking the Edit »Merge pattern clip in the playlist option. Only selected patterns will be merged – other examples of selected patterns will remain the same.

Dumping Score Logs

How often do you find yourself playing something really awful on your MIDI controller and wishing you had a record busy (or better memory)? Even when recording is not there, FL Studio remembers all the MIDI notes coming from the last five minutes. To get back to that great crack, go into an empty pattern and choose “Dump Score Log to Selected Channels” from the Tools menu. Those midi notes will appear magical!

Set Snapshots In Browser

The FL Studio browser can be arranged by snapshot – specific locations 1 through 5 accessible through the number keys. To set a snapshot, navigate to the location in the browser that you want to access easily and click the current snapshot dropdown menu Browser Label. Select the number key you want to associate with this location and click on that snapshot. You can also rename snapshots to freeze them. When you want to navigate to that location in the browser, press the corresponding number key while the browser is in focus.

Scale Automation Clip

FL Studio Automation clips can have their own minimum and maximum values, allowing you to go through each point of the clip and edit the depth without automation. To the right of these knobs, the timestretch knob can be used to adjust the time and length of the clip.

Scale Note Properties

In piano rolls, the velocity level or other parameters of currently selected notes can be increased by pressing Alt-X. This gives you a lot of flexibility when it comes to adjusting note properties and can be very useful when the number of notes is too loud or too soft and you want to improve them without sacrificing their relative levels.