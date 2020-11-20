What’s the mix?

Mixing is the process of using instruments such as volume fitters, compressors, EQs, and reverb to balance and emotionalize individual tracks of a song sound. Having quality mixing and mastering services can make or break your music promotion strategy.

Here are some easy ways to mix music: –

Mixing Preparation

When your first project opens, sort the tracks. If your tracks are cluttered, you’ll have trouble finding out which track you’ve worked on, and you’ll waste time finding your solo track.

2. Get a great mix

Mixing is all about setting levels. EQ, compression, reverb and effects are just polishing and fine-tuning. It is important to set the right level for the quality of your final mixture.

You need to be able to hear all the instruments, yet give them each location, because not all instruments are important.

3. Application for obtaining Clarity

EQ is a tool you should use to achieve clarity and separation.

If devices are competing for the same frequency range, EQ can help them sit well together.

A good cut in a less important instrument in that frequency range can go a long way to free up space for others.

4. Use compression

Compression, along with EQ, is one of your most powerful tools.

Use a compressor on your drums so that they can rip them, and make them porous.

5. Application to give a sense of space

Use the reverb on drums and vocals to position them. Each instrument can benefit from a little reverb, but you can go a little further on the drum and vocal.

6. Use Panning to get even

Use panning automation to diversify movement, diversify and keep things interesting.

What is Mastering?

Audio mastering is the last step of the mixing process. What happens to a song before it is released to the world.

Follow these easy steps to master any song:–

Step 1: Optimize your listening space

Mastering is a subtle art. Very small moves can change how your entire mix sounds.

Step 2: Finish Mixing the go for mastering.

It is self-explanatory. Make sure you finish the mixing first.

Adulterant

The mastering process is the final stage of mixing for a reason. Make sure you are not trying to do both at the same time.

Step 3: Check the levels.

Before you bounce (export) your mix, you want to make sure there is nothing clipping. Digital distortion can often be quiet when you are mixing, but during the mastering phase all the small flaws in your mix become very apparent.

Step 4: Bounce your stereo track down.

The next step is very simple. Just bounce your stereo track as your file.

When exporting, keep your project settings exactly the same. If you recorded in 24 bits, bounce the file to 24 bits. If you recorded at a resolution of 48kHz, bounce your file to 48kHz. So on and so forth.

Step 5: Take a break (at least one day).

Do give your ears a break!

Mastering is a game of small, subtle changes, so you want your ears to be fresh before start.

Step 6: Create a new project and import your references.

Open a new project and import your mix into it. Then import your references on a track below it.

A successful mix and reference track for a successful master is one of the biggest mysteries.